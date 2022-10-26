Three key Patriots not present at Wednesday’s practice

The New England Patriots held practice on Wednesday, and there were several noticeable absences as the team prepares for the New York Jets. Center David Andrews, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were all not present at practice.

Andrews and Dugger were injured during the team’s Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. Barmore still has a lingering injury he suffered during last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

These are all big losses for the Patriots as both sides of the football continue to struggle. Run defense was an issue for the team on Monday night, as they allowed the Bears to rush for 243 yards.

Andrews has been a key piece on New England’s offensive line with the Patriots looking to get the quarterback play back on track.

Mac Jones — no longer on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/nGbVpOo65N — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 26, 2022

The trio of injuries could be huge ahead of a game where the Patriots will play a surging New York Jets team with a 5-2 record.

List

Winners and Losers from Patriots' Monday night disaster vs Bears

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire