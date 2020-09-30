Three key offensive players on Patriots' first injury report for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Three key offensive players on Patriots' first injury report for Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Beating the Kansas City Chiefs is hard enough with a healthy roster, and the task gets increasingly more difficult if key players are injured and unable to play.

The New England Patriots are hoping to have as close to a full roster as possible for Sunday afternoon's much-anticipated Week 4 matchup versus the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots had one player, defensive back Cody Davis (rib), not participate in Wednesday's practice. Four players were limited, including three important offensive players in left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), running back Sony Michel (quad) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee).

The Chiefs had two players limited at Wednesday's practice, including defensive star Chris Jones. The veteran defensive tackle is dealing with a groin injury. Jones is off to a fine start this season with 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through three games.

Notable Chiefs players listed on the injury report who were full participants include wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (ankle).

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Patriots and Chiefs.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

None

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

None

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Chris Jones (groin)

DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)

C Austin Reiter (knee)

T Michell Schwartz (ankle)

S Juan Thornhill (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (hand)

G Andrew Wylie (illness)