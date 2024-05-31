Three key battles that could decide Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Having conquered Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid lock horns with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday night in the finale of the premier event.

The game will be significant for multiple reasons, the biggest of all being Los Blancos’ dream of making it 15 UCL titles for Real Madrid.

Beyond the point of glory, however, is the story of two legendary footballers who will call it time on their club career after the final whistle.

Toni Kroos and Marco Reus both thus give their teams an extra incentive to go for the kill, and it is safe to say that the game at Wembley will be a battle of the highest quality from a sporting, tactical and psychological perspective.

Madrid Universal brings you three key player battles that can decide the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final.

Vinicius Jr. vs Gregor Kobel

Already getting shouts as a favourite to take the Ballon d’Or home, Vinicius Jr. has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for Real Madrid in 2023-24. The UCL title could well make the accolade his, but he must first get the better of a certain Swiss shot-stopper this weekend.

Gregor Kobel has dazzled between the sticks across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. Calling him one of the team’s MVPs is an understatement, and his statistics prove the same.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper averages just 1.3 goals conceded per game and, in the process, makes 3.1 saves with a 71% success rate every 90 minutes.

Gregor Kobel has been brilliant for Dortmund. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

His figures in the UEFA Champions League are only more daunting.

The Swiss star has recorded 3.8 saves per game with an 84% success rate on the biggest stage and has prevented an xG of 6.09 in just 11 games. Furthermore, he has six clean sheets to his name in 11 games and a 50% penalty save record.

Depositing the ball into the back of the Dortmund net will thus not be easy for Los Blancos at Wembley, and the onus of finding a break will fall on Vinicius’ shoulders once more.

As the team’s most potent force in the final third and a top finisher, his match-up against Kobel will one one to look out for.

The very theme of a UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund highlights the name of Jude Bellingham who only left the German side to join Real Madrid last summer.

Faced against familiar faces in his former club, the Englishman will likely be the key for Los Blancos as he knows the inside outs of Dortmund’s setup and weak links.

Bellingham will likely start at the apex of Real Madrid’s diamond midfield in the 4-4-2 setup, looking to orchestrate play from behind the forwards while also creating a direct threat on goal with his vertical runs.

Old friends set to square off. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

His direct battle on the field, thus, will be against Dortmund’s pivot including Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer, and the centre-backs Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck.

What will be interesting, however, will be the battle between the two attacking midfielders and who will be more successful under pressure at Wembley. After all, Julian Brandt has been in a rich vein of form in recent times.

The 28-year-old German international plays as an attacking midfielder directly behind the team’s striker, Niclas Fullkrug, and offers a serious threat in the final third.

In 11 UCL appearances this season, Brandt has scored two goals and provided two assists for Dortmund. Further, he has seven goals and eleven assists to his name in the Bundesliga and averages 2.6 key passes per game, creating a staggering 18 big chances in the process.

The advanced midfielder who enjoys the better night, thus, could well play the game-defining role for their team at Wembley.

If Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City and Bayern Munich brought out one common finding, it was the sheer inconvenience caused by dynamic wingers on the team’s full-backs.

Sancho has been in fine form since leaving Man United. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The final against Borussia Dortmund, needless to say, will bring more of the same for the men in white and the name in charge of the duty for the Germans will be Jadon Sancho.

The 24-year-old English star shone brightly when Dortmund took on PSG in the UCL. He has been in good form ever since and even played a game-defining role in the team’s latest 4-0 win over Darmstadt.

Sancho is capable of starting on either flank, but his record in recent games suggests that he will play down Dortmund’s right wing in the UCL final. All eyes, thus, fall on Ferland Mendy who will be tasked with the objective of keeping Sancho silent.

The Real Madrid left-back, himself, has been in decent shape in recent games. With the attacking responsibilities clearly off his shoulders, the Frenchman must focus on holding the fortress for his side as he must cage one of Dortmund’s most lethal weapons.