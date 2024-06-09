Three key Barcelona pivot targets may be up for sale this summer

In the upcoming summer transfer window, FC Barcelona will need to tread with care. While the club would ideally wish to give Hansi Flick his desired targets, it will not be easy. Especially given the economic situation of Barcelona, some major hindsight will need to be there beforehand.

However, fortunately for La Blaugrana, other clubs are also not entirely in completely positive financial situations. Two of the major targets that Barcelona have on their list as potential future pivots currently see their club in a desperate situation to sell, and another key Barcelona target may be on the exit ramp himself.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Everton, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich are currently in different dilemmas. The two English sides are in a tough position in terms of their compliance with the Premier League’s financial rulings.

To make the necessary adjustments, both teams will need to sell key players, with two such players currently on Barcelona’s agenda. Meanwhile, the German club has a new coach, and some players may be on their way out.

For Everton and Newcastle, those players could be Amadou Onana and Bruno Guimaraes, respectively. Both players, capable of playing as pivots, are on the list of potential targets for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants see both as dependable players, but the price tags of €60 million on the 22-year-old Onana and close to €100 million for the 26-year-old Guimaraes are definitely not a delight to watch.

However, due to their financial issues in terms of bookkeeping, both teams may have to be more open when it comes to negotiating for the players. This could be positive for Barcelona, but the Catalan club will still likely need to make at least one important sale to properly negotiate for either midfielder.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have recently appointed Vincent Kompany. With the arrival of a new head coach, there will possibly be new arrivals and some departures. One of the players that could depart is Joshua Kimmich, who is a massive target for not just FC Barcelona now but also Hansi Flick, the new head coach at the Spanish club.

It remains to be seen what price tag Bayern may possibly attach to Kimmich, but Barcelona remain keen on him. With Flick’s influence now also working in their favor, Barcelona could look to have another bargaining chip in their negotiations for the German midfielder.