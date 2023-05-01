Three Kansas State football players enter transfer portal ahead of spring deadline

Kansas State linebacker Gavin Forsha (27) tackles Oklahoma State's Jaden Nixon (23) during a game last year at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Forsha is one of three Wildcat players to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the last week.

Two weeks after Kansas State football concluded its spring practice in mid-April, the NCAA transfer portal window closed Sunday, but not before three Wildcats decided to jump in.

K-State coach Chris Klieman said during a news conference to recap spring drills that he could see a few players entering the portal, and sure enough they did.

After Klieman held his customary meetings with each player at the end of spring practice, linebacker Gavin Forsha, cornerback Omar Daniels and offensive lineman Jalen Klemm all opted to look for new homes.

Klemm, a 6-foot-5, 273-pound redshirt freshman from Mars, Pennsylvania, was the first to go. He did not appear in any games last season and would have faced an uphill battle for playing time on an offensive line that not only returned all five starters, but boasts a talented group of underclassmen.

Once again thanks KState for the memories. I'm officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.



I’ll always bet on myself. God I thank you for the good and bad.



If film needed text me!!



Matthew 19:26 pic.twitter.com/xXF4VDi73j — OD 4 (@OmarDaniels_10) May 1, 2023

Daniels' immediate future looked brighter after seeing action in 10 games and recording two tackles as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot, 178-pound sophomore from Moultrie, Georgia, figured to be a part of a rotation at cornerback, where the Wildcats must replace two-year starters Julius Brents and Ekow-Boye Doe. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Forsha, a 6-3, 223-pound junior from Nashville, transferred to K-State as a sophomore last year after spending one season at Tyler (Texas) Junior College. He, too, was in line for a significant backup role at weak-side linebacker behind returning starter Austin Moore.

Portal LB 6'3 225 (3 for 2)

1st 2 years stats:

12.5 Sacks, 15.5 TFL, 55 tackles

#1 in sacks in SWJCFC (2021)

Qualifier Dave Campbell's All Texas Team 2021

JUCO📽️: https://t.co/7tyeiFZy0U

K-State Game & Spring 📽️: https://t.co/OsYKfUUeAR

@JuCoFootballACE @JUCOFFrenzy pic.twitter.com/4LyLeViTRh — Gavin Forsha (@gforsha_11) May 1, 2023

Forsha appeared in nine games at linebacker and on special teams, recording 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a sack. Forsha, who has not used his redshirt, has three years to complete his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

Klieman said at the conclusion of spring practice that K-State was at or near their scholarship limit for 2023, but the three departures mean the Wildcats now can shop the transfer portal before the end of the school year. Whether they look for replacements at the same three positions or try to fortify others that are thinner on experience remains to be seen.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Three Kansas State football players enter NCAA transfer portal