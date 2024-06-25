Three Kansas City Royals belt home runs in homestand-opening win vs. Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe took a second to admire his swing in the sixth inning of Monday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Renfroe knew he had just hit a baseball a country mile.

As it careened into the left-field seats, the Royals added another run to the scoreboard. It’s been a while since that’s happened on a regular basis. The Royals had been shut out for 22 consecutive innings. They added three more innings to that tally against the Marlins.

Scoring was no problem for the Royals in this one as they picked up a 4-1 win at Kauffman Stadium and improved to 43-37 after a 2-7 road trip.

The Royals hit three home runs in the game. Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez hit back-to-back solo shot in the fourth inning.

That run support was enough for Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans. And KC will look to add another victory against the Marlins on Tuesday night.

Here are more notable aspects from Monday’s game:

Cole Ragans strikes out 11

The Royals needed to stop their recent slide on Monday. They had lost 11 of their last 14 and fallen out of rhythm offensively.

The Royals needed a high-quality start from Ragans … and that’s exactly what they got. Ragans allowed one run in six innings. He struck out 11 and scattered four hits.

Miami didn’t generate a lot of hard contact. Ragans kept the Marlins off-balance with a changeup that registered 15 swings and 10 whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

Ragans threw 68 of 108 pitches for strikes. Despite issuing three walks, he was able to avoid a big inning and pick up his fifth win of the season.

Bobby Witt Jr. reaches 100 hits

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. became the first American League player to reach 100 hits this season.

In the fifth inning, Witt laced a double down the left-field line. It was his 21st double of the year — and a special one, because Witt had etched his name in franchise history.

Witt is the fifth Royal (sixth instance) to reach the 100-hit mark in a season faster than any other AL player. He joins Lou Piniella (1972), George Brett (1976, ‘79), Willie Wilson (1980) and Whit Merrifield (2019) on that list.

Witt is hitting .312 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 21 stolen bases this season. He trails only San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez (104) for the MLB lead in hits.

Royals manager Quatraro misses 2nd straight game

Royals manager Matt Quatraro missed his second straight game to attend to what the club termed a personal matter.

Bench coach Paul Hoover filled in for Quatraro on Monday, as he did in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday in the Royals’ series finale against the Rangers.

Hot night at The K

Per the Royals, Monday’s temperature at first pitch was an even 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

That made it the hottest game at Kauffman Stadium since a July 31, 2012 game against Cleveland. It was a steamy 100 degrees for that one, too.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals are back in action on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Seth Lugo will pitch against the Marlins at Kauffman Stadium. He leads the American League with 10 wins and owns a 3.12 ERA in seven home games this season.

Right-hander Yonny Chirinos will make his second start of the year for the Marlins.