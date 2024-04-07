Three of Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor's favorite things about 2024 spring practice

Jackson State football coach T. C. Taylor likes his football team and where it is. Especially after the White team beat the Blue team 23-9 in the annual Blue and White spring game on Saturday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With 95 players on campus and recruits at the game, Taylor would like to sign another 20 players.

Last year at this time, he was scrambling to field a team and replace 40 players who followed former coach Deion Sanders to Colorado or transferred to other schools.

Taylor likes these three things this spring:

Quarterback position looks strong

Incumbent starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who was 13-of-21 for 293 yards and two touchdown passes. Morgan did nothing to hurt his standing.

Zy McDonald, who started for the Blue team, was 10-of-22 for 130 yards. He is able to throw on the run and looks to be a change-of-pace player.

Freshman Ethan Terrell went 3-of-10 for 11 yards.

“If you think about a kid like Ethan, he should still be in high school right now," Taylor said. "He was an early enrollee for us. He showed flashes the first week of spring ball.”

There is depth, talent at wide receiver

Taylor was not happy with some of the dropped balls during the spring game. But he saw things he liked, too.

Errick Simmons had two catches for 80 yards and one touchdown, and newcome Jameel Gardner had five catches for 81 yards with a touchdown. Other receivers played well, too, including Joanes Fortilien (five receptions, 58 yards), Kobe Paul (4 for 78 yards) and 2023 leading receiver Fabian McCray (2 for 52 yards.

Taylor praised Rico Powers, who had two receptions for 30 yards.

“It is just his approach every day,” Taylor said of Powers. “He comes to work every day with his lunch box and that is what he does, from the time he gets there until the time he leaves. He really wants to be a pro and he has the tools to be a pro. He’s big, fast and a physical guy.”

A year does make a difference

Taylor said being the head coach for a year makes things easier. He knows what the new football coaches in the Southwestern Athletic Conference are going through.

“You look at it, we have another top five signing class,” Taylor said. “They (SWAC coaches) are kind of where I was last year. Kind of an uphill battle fighting through trying to build rosters, trying to keep players there. So, with us having so many guys coming back, I think we are right where we need to be as a football team going forward.”

JSU will open its 2024 schedule on the road against UL Monroe at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29. The Tigers' home opener is Sept. 7 against Lane and the SWAC opener is Sept. 28 at Texas Southern.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor liked most about spring