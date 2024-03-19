Three Indiana basketball reserves enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Much of Indiana basketball's bench entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon.

CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks have all entered their names into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The NCAA portal window for college basketball opened on March 18 and runs through May 1.

The Hoosiers now have six open scholarship spots — Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker exhausted their eligibility and they went into the season with one open scholarship spot.

Gunn, a sophomore out of Lawrence North, was the most productive of the three. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 rebounds while averaging 12.8 minutes per game. He played a key role in the team's early season win over Michigan when he had eight points and four steals off the bench. He also gave the team quality minutes in a win on Jan. 6 over Ohio State with 10 points.

Banks fell out of coach Mike Woodson's rotation once conference play started. The former four-star recruit out of Fayette County High School in Georgia only played in two of the team's final 18 games.

Sparks, a Ball State transfer, was also used sparingly in the final months of the season. Much of his playing time came when Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau were in foul trouble or battling injuries.

The Ball State transfer is transferring for the second time in as many years, but won't have to worry about getting a waiver to gain immediate eligibilty. The NCAA suspended the waiver process in response to pending litigation working its way through the courts.

Indiana's only returning players who have publicly committed to returning next season are guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal. They both announced their plans on Senior Day after a 65-64 win in the team's regular season finale over Michigan State.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Payton Sparks enter transfer portal