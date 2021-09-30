Three impressive offensive stats that have led Michigan to a 4-0 start

Wisconsin and Michigan are two teams trending in opposite directions, but it only takes one week to flip the script entirely. The Badgers and the Wolverines meet this Saturday at Camp Randall as part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Wisconsin will look to continue their home success against Michigan while the Wolverines will try and stay perfect on the young season.

Michigan’s schedule hasn’t been a complete cakewalk, but Wisconsin is the toughest team they have played on paper to this point. After taking care of Western Michigan, the Wolverines were supposed to see a top-25 team in Washington but the Huskies haven’t lived up to the billing. Following another easy win over Northern Illinois, Michigan got all they could handle from a solid Rutgers team before finishing the job late.

Offensively, what has propelled the Wolverines to a 4-0 start and three dominant wins? Here is a quick statistical look at how Michigan has found success early on:

Michigan has more than doubled their opponents rushing yards

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs against Northern Illinois during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

One of the most lopsided stats you can find between Michigan and their opponents comes in the run game. The Wolverines have run for 1,207 yards while holding opponents to just 584 yards on the ground in total.

Throughout their four games, RB’s Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have combined for over 700 yards on the ground. Michigan leads the Big Ten in total rushing yards, and has relied on the ground game to carry them.

The Wolverines have been converting nearly half of their third down chances

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) signals teammates during the second half against Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Story continues

Thanks in large part to their rushing attack putting them in third-and-short situations, Michigan is 26th in the nation at converting on third down at 48.7%. How does that compare to Wisconsin? The Badgers are fifth-worst in the country on third down, converting just 27.1% of their chances.

Michigan has been efficient in the red zone

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins carries the ball the 31-10 win over Washington on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

Red zone issues have been the theme of Wisconsin’s season on offense. Michigan presents the flip side. The Wolverines have scored on 16 of their 17 red zone possessions, with 12 touchdowns and only four field goals. Once again, a solid rushing attack has led to the success. While they haven’t all been red zone scores, Corum and Haskins have combined for 13 touchdowns through four games.

