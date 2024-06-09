Three Illini win national titles at NCAA Track & Field championships

EUGENE, Oreg. (WCIA) — The Illinois track and field season ended on a high note, with three representatives of the school claiming national titles.

Rose Yeboah set a new school and NCAA meet record of 1.97 meters on the high jump to claim her first national title. She is the first female national champion from Illinois since 2013 and receives an automatic bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics for her home country of Ghana.

For the first time, the 100-meter wheelchair race was held at the NCAA Championships, and athletes from Illinois took both titles. Evan Correll won the men’s race with a final time of 14.33s, and Hannah Dederick won the women’s race with a final time of 16.15s.

Five Illini, not including wheelchair athletes, were named All Americans during the events at TrackTown USA.

