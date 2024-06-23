Three Huskers named to U.S. Women’s National Team for upcoming tournament

Three Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the United States Women’s National Team for an upcoming tournament. Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair, and Lexi Rodriguez will compete in the NORCECA Women’s Final Six Pan American Cup on June 26-30 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

U.S. Women’s Head Coach Karch Kiraly said this opportunity is the beginning of a cycle that leads to 2028.

“We are treating NORCECA Final 6 as the first tournament of the new Olympic cycle that eventually leads to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. We are really excited about the future possibilities and potential of the athletes on this roster who will represent our women’s senior national team. Many of these athletes have the potential to have a real impact with our U.S. National Team on the international level in years to come.”

The U.S. Women are the defending tournament champions, having won the 2023 edition in Rostratter. The women’s first game will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. CT vs. Mexico.

