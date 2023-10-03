Three Huskers earn weekly Big Ten honors

Three Nebraska volleyball players have received weekly Big Ten honors. Merritt Beason was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

This is the second time that Beason has won the Player of the Week award. Bergen Reilly was named co-Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second week in a row.

Harper Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. That is the third time that Murray has won Freshman of the Week for the conference.

Nebraska is currently 13-0 on the season with a 4-0 record in the Big Ten. The Huskers will take the court on Friday at Michigan State.

Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Honors – Oct. 2

Offensive: Meritt Beason – Nebraska

Defensive: Carter Booth – Wisconsin

Co-Setter: Mac Podraza – Penn State

Co-Setter: Bergen Reilly – Nebraska

Freshman: Harper Murray – Nebraska

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire