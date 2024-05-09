Three hurlers combine on shutout for Fisher Cats

May 8—Three pitchers hurled a combined three-hitter to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-0 Eastern League victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Abdiel Mendoza earned the win by tossing three innings of relief, over which he allowed one hit and two walks and struck out three batters.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison struck out eight while allowing two hits and four walks over the first four frames.

Eric Pardinho closed out the final two innings for the Fisher Cats, allowing no hits and no walks alongside two strikeouts.

Harrison was the winning pitcher one week earlier when the Fisher Cats pitched their only other shutout of the season, also a three-hitter, at Somerset.

Yesterday, the Fisher Cats (12-16) scored two runs in the second inning and one each in the sixth and seventh.

Rainer Nunez opened the game's scoring with a two-RBI single to center field that scored Alex De Jesus and Riley Tirotta in the second.

Zach Britton hit a solo home run in the sixth — his third homer of the season — and Devonte Brown drove in Garrett Spain in the seventh with a line-drive single to left field.

The Senators (16-12) went down in order in the second, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

First pitch was delayed by about two hours due to rain.

The Fisher Cats host Harrisburg again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. — the third game of the six-game series.