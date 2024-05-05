After a three hour delay, UTEP softball faces tough loss against WKU

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – UTEP softball faced over a three hour lightning delay Saturday afternoon against WKU, closing out the day with the 6-2 loss.

Finally getting underway, it was a slow start for both sides.

That was until the Tops opened things up after a grand slam.

The Miners were able to get things rolling after a homerun by Halle Hogan and in a late game effort put up one more run.

Ultimately, WKU finished with four unanswered runs handing the Tops the series.

The final game will begin Sunday morning at 11 a.m. MT where the Miners will look to prevent the sweep.

