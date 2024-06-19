Three-horse race for Manchester City defender intensifies as club shows intent to sanction eight-figure transfer fee

The race to sign Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez this summer has taken another twist through the emergence of two new potential suitors.

The Catalan defender has endured a challenging time with the Premier League champions since joining the club from RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2022 and operating as a left-back when called upon.

Despite being utilised as an attacking wide player for Spain’s under-21 squad earlier in his career, Gomez has never been entrusted to take up the same role at the Etihad Stadium, largely playing at left-back but sometimes picking up the ball in central midfield.

But with Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol excelling in Pep Guardiola’s system, and showing no signs of slowing or being displaced in the squad, Sergio Gomez could target other opportunities available to him in the market this summer.

While Real Sociedad have been widely tipped as being the most likely destination for the defender, fresh reports have indicated stern competition for the La Liga club in the coming weeks.

According to the information of Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, there are now ‘complications’ for Real Sociedad to sign Sergio Gomez, despite originally having a free run at the player.

While Sociedad are not willing to buy Gomez at Manchester City’s valuation, and their intention being to sign him on loan with a purchase option, their efforts could now be hindered by two new clubs entering the fray.

It is claimed that not only are AC Milan one of interested parties, but that both clubs are also prepared to meet the €15 million transfer fee requested by Manchester City during talks with Real Sociedad.

For now though, it is made clear that Gómez’s desire is to join the La Liga club, in what is being described by the report as an ‘asset’ in talks.

At present, it remains unknown as to whether Sergio Gomez will be a Manchester City player by the time the club’s pre-season tour of the United States comes around next month, with Pep Guardiola already heavily restricted in his options due to international tournaments ongoing.

Manchester City will embark on a four-fixture tour of the east coast of the USA ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign, with Chelsea, Celtic, Barcelona, and AC Milan all awaiting in four different locations.

Chelsea will also be the Premier League champions’ opponents on the opening weekend of the new season, travelling to Stamford Bridge on Sunday 18 August for an afternoon kick-off and meeting with Enzo Maresca – former assistant coach at the Etihad Stadium.