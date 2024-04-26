Three home runs lead Fairmont Senior softball to 14-4 victory over East Fairmont

Apr. 26—PLEASANT VALLEY — The end of the season drawing near, East Fairmont softball hosted Fairmont Senior for another edition of the East-West rivalry Thursday afternoon.

The game also gave spectators a taste of the first-round matchup for the upcoming sectional series on Monday, but it didn't live up to the rivalry or playoff hype.

Fairmont Senior was in control from the start, invoking the mercy rule in a 5-inning, 14-4 win.

"Girls hit the ball really good, so it's fun to see that connection this time of the season," Fairmont Senior Head Coach Anna Runyan said. "Girls played really good. They talked. We worked a lot on the week about that stuff, so we're happy it paid off."

Not only did Fairmont Senior celebrate the win, it celebrated hitting the first home run of the season. But there wasn't just one home run by the Polar Bears, there were three. Senior Jessica Jenkins hit the first, junior Shyanne Rowe hit the second and junior Abigail Shuck hit the third.

"I've been waiting for it all year," Jenkins said about the home run. "I feel like I was a lot in my head before, so I just went for it today, and as soon as I hit it I knew. It was a great feeling."

Overall, Fairmont Senior's hitting looked good in the victory. The Polar Bears tallied 11 hits off of East Fairmont's pitchers with an on base percentage of .485.

Junior Michaela Egidi pitched a complete game for Fairmont Senior. She faced 22 batters, allowed four runs and four hits, walked one batter, hit three by pitch and struck out four.

"She was hitting her spots, and she was throwing hard. That's it." Runyan said about Egidi's performance.

As for East Fairmont, the Bees struggled offensively and committed four errors on defense, resulting in half of Fairmont Senior's runs being unearned.

"It's just routine plays not being done," East Fairmont Head Coach Shay Swiger said. "There were definitely some errors. (Fairmont Senior) was hitting home runs quickly, so nothing we can do about those, but the errors can definitely be fixed and hopefully will be before Monday."

Freshman Jessie Wisman started but pitched just 1.2 innings, allowing eight runs and three hits, walking two and striking out one. Sophomore Sophia Stevens pitched three innings, allowing six runs and eight hits and striking out four. Senior Marissa Delbrook closed and pitched 0.1 innings and struck out one batter.

"I think (our pitching) was good. I think Fairmont Senior was just catching up to our pitchers," Swiger said. "We have a bunch of different pitchers that can pitch all different things, so we were trying to throw them off as much as we could. They just caught right back up to us too fast."

Jenkins scored the first run of the game in the top of the second when Wisman hit Camdyn Staron by pitch with bases loaded. Grace Wells then hit a sacrifice RBI to score Sadie Rundle to make it 2-0.

Egidi kept the offense moving by batting in two runs after the centerfielder dropped the catch for what would have been the final out. Kylo Dodd then scored Egidi on an RBI single. Jenkins came up to bat again in the inning with two runners on base and hit her home run to make it 8-0.

East Fairmont responded in the bottom of the second when Stevens batted in Bella Talerico on a sacrifice RBI. Fairmont Senior's defense prevented the Bees from scoring more, however, to end the inning up 8-1.

After a quiet third inning, Egidi stole home off a wild pitch to make it 9-1 in the top of the fourth. East Fairmont failed to get back the lost run difference in the bottom of the inning.

The Polar Bears' bats got hot again in the top of the fifth. Rowe hit a solo home run to open the inning, and Dodd's two run RBI made it 12-1. Shuck immediately followed with a two-run home run to score herself and Dodd and make it 14-1 before the top of the inning ended.

The Bees' offense started to click in the bottom of the fifth. With bases loaded, Delbrook hit a bases clearing double to the fence, scoring Dakota Vincent, Izzy Vincent and Lilly Boylen to make it 14-4.

"It wasn't our best played game, that's for sure," Swiger said. "I think we were finally starting to wake up there toward the end but needed to do it a lot sooner."

This was Fairmont Senior's final regular season game. It awaits the section tournament on Monday. East Fairmont hosts Lincoln at 1 p.m. Saturday in its regular season final before facing Fairmont Senior in the opening round of the tournament.

