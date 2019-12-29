All three Holiday brothers — Justin, Jrue, Aaron — shared court to make NBA history

It was a bit of NBA history: Three brothers, all on an NBA court at the same time.

Jrue Holiday started the game for the Pelicans, his brother Aaron Holiday did the same for the Pacers. At the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, their brother Justin Holiday checked into the game — the first time in NBA history three brothers shared the court.

The moment the first time in @NBAHistory three brothers shared the court at the same time… @Jrue_Holiday11 x @JustHolla7 x @The_4th_Holiday! pic.twitter.com/76ZTL510Uk — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

While the Pelicans went on to win comfortably, 120-98, Jrue and Aaron Holiday had a duel going much of the night. Aaron finished with 25 points, Jrue 20.