Three Haywood County teams set for baseball, softball state tournaments

May 6—The final brackets have been released for baseball and softball, with three of the four Haywood County teams making an appearance in the state tournament.

Tuscola baseball received the highest seed of the three, with a No. 10 seed. The Mounties are slated to host the No. 23-seeded Stuart W. Cramer Storm, who went 16-8 this season. In their conference, the Storm went 10-4 and finished third. They have won their last three games by a combined score of 28-0.

Pisgah softball received the No. 18 seed, putting the Lady Bears on the road for Tuesday evening's first round. The team from Canton is set to travel to face No. 15 Central Cabarrus. The Vikings went 17-6 this season, finishing second in their conference with a 14-2 record. The hosts have won their last three games 48-8.

Pisgah baseball received the No. 26 seed, sending the Bears on the road to face No. 7 Rockingham County on Tuesday evening. The Cougars lost their most recent game in their conference tournament 9-2, but hold an overall record of 19-6, with a conference record of 13-1 during the regular season.

If both Tuscola and Pisgah baseball pick up first-round wins, the two would meet in the second round of the playoffs.

Tuscola softball finished just one spot out of the playoffs as the No. 33 team in the RPI. One spot higher would have given the Lady Mounties a playoff game.