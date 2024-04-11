Three of Harry Kane’s children injured in car crash in Germany

Harry Kane had just landed in London ahead of the first leg of Bayern's quarter-final clash when the crash happened - Kieran Cleeves/Sportimage

Three of England football captain Harry Kane’s children have been injured in a car crash in Germany, it was reported on Thursday.

The crash is said to have happened when a Renault collided with an oncoming Mercedes van as it tried to turn onto a motorway slip road in Schaftlarn, Bavaria at 5.15pm on Monday, the German newspaper Bild reported.

His children Louis, three, Vivienne, five and Ivy, seven, were passengers in the van and sustained superficial injuries, the newspaper said. The children are said to have been taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. His fourth child, Henry, was born last August.

Bild reported that the Renault was being driven by a 20-year-old woman travelling with a three-year-old child and two adults, aged 43 and 48, while a 24-year-old German woman was behind the wheel of the Mercedes van.

The crash caused the Renault to skid on the road before slamming into a Land Rover and coming to a halt. All eight passengers involved suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

At the time of the crash, Kane, 30, had just landed in Britain with Bayern Munich ahead of the team’s Champions League clash at Arsenal on Tuesday night.

He scored his side’s second goal in a 2-2 first leg draw as he made his first club appearance in England since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in a £100 million summer deal.

