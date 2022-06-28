Three group of five coaches that would be great fits in the Big Ten

The Group of Five conferences are great breeding grounds for power five conferences looking to hire head coaches who have experience and are still likely young and up and coming. Purdue hired Jeff Brohm after he showed off his skill at Western Kentucky, Scott Frost was electric during his time at UCF before Nebraska plucked him away. Mike Locksley had a stint at New Mexico before landing at Maryland.

OK, as I re-read those examples, I realize that they aren’t shining examples of success, but the point remains that it would not be shocking to see a Group of Five coach make the jump to the Big Ten and succeed. The following are three perfect fits to perhaps make that move.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, encourages Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) after a reception for a first down in the first quarter of a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Why it Makes Sense

Luke Fickell spurned both LSU and USC last offseason, and with Cincinnati making the move to the Big-12, Fickell may be thinking of making Cincinnati his first and final stop, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Fickell is from Ohio and played at Ohio State and has won the AAC the last three seasons. Fickell is the perfect candidate to transform a midwestern power.

Shawn Clark, Appalachian State

Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark stands on the field during the first half against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Appalachian State has become a coaching factory with Scott Satterfield transforming this program and leaving for Louisville, and then Eliah Drinkwitz leaving for Missouri. Shawn Clark has continued the dominance and even won the Sun Belt last season. He has Big Ten ties, considering he used to coach at Purdue from 2009-2012.

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Utah State head coach Blake Anderson during first-half action against the Boise State at ExtraMile Arena. Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

No, we aren’t talking about Uncle Blazer from Workaholics, but Blake Anderson from Utah State. Anderson has an impressive resume with wins at both Arkansas State and now Utah State, where he just won the Mountain West in his first season. Anderson won’t be at Utah State for long.

