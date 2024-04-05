Three-goal second half powers Laramie girls to win over South

Apr. 2—CHEYENNE — A three-goal second half helped the Laramie girls pick up their third conference win of the season with a 4-0 victory at Cheyenne South on Tuesday night.

The Plainsmen (3-2 overall, 3-0 Class 4A East) dominated the second half, holding South (1-4, 0-3) to no shots on goal and just a handful of trips into its attacking third.

"We adjusted to the wind and started communicating," sophomore forward Chloe Wallhead said. "We started passing better, not getting too many touches and we got our heads up."

South played its best in the opening seven minutes, where it managed to pin the Plainsmen in their own zone and keep Laramie from getting any clean exits.

That changed in the seventh minute, where Laramie managed to get two shot attempts, one of which made its way on net. One minute later, Chloe Whisenant got loose inside the box and fired a shot to the low-right side of the net to open the scoring.

Laramie managed to put up eight shot attempts in the remaining 31 minutes of the opening half, six of which found their way on net.

South, meanwhile, notched three shots on goal. All three came off corner or free kicks by junior forward Lawsen Quist. All three attempts were dangerous chances, as well, but Laramie's McKenna Barham managed to keep them out of the net.

"We had opportunites and had some possession of the ball," Bison coach Brandon McHenry said. "We just couldn't capitalize on any of those opportunities. The first half looked good, but the second half, (we kept scrambling) and were unable to do the things we talked about."

Despite generating a high amount of high-quality scoring chances, first-year coach Kim Whisenant wasn't as happy with the way her team came out of the gate in the first half. During the intermission, Whisenant gave her team a pep talk to try to help it start the second half faster.

"(I talked to them about) getting in their space and not letting them out," the coach said. "We wanted to counter press and see what good could come out of it."

Entering the second half, the message was received.

With the wind at its side, as well, the Plainsmen got off to a fast start. Five minutes into the second half, Devani Romero found a loose ball that ricocheted off a South defender and rifled it into the bottom left corner of the net to give Laramie a two-goal lead.

The Plainsmen's barrage continued and, just under 15 minutes later, Wallhead broke free of the defense and fired a shot from just about 10 yards out to put Laramie up by three. Sophomore Gracie Smith added one more insurance goal just shy of the 65th minute to put the Plainsmen up 4-0.

"I saw an opportunity to shoot and I just wanted to capitalize on it," Wallhead said with a smile.

While wind and adjustments from the Plainsmen contributed to South's loss, McHenry said that he felt the team committed too many mental mistakes in the final 40 minutes.

"The three goals in the second half were lapses in focus, and they capitalized on them," McHenry said. "Once you get down, it's hard to recover."

The Plainsmen will be back in action Friday night and will host No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin. South takes the field again Saturday in a match up with the Bolts at 2 p.m.

LARAMIE 4, SOUTH 0

Halftime: Laramie 1-0

Goals: Laramie, Whisenant (Romero), 9, Laramie, Romero (unassisted), 45, Laramie, C. Wallhead (unassisted), 59, Laramie, Smith (unassisted), 65.

Shots: Laramie 18, South 4. Shots on goal: Laramie 16, South 3. Saves: Laramie 3 (Barham), South 12 (G. Cortez).

Corner kicks: Laramie 10, South 1. Offsides: Laramie 2, South 0. Fouls: Laramie 3, South 3.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.