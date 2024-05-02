Three Glenwood Gators sign to the next level

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The time for signing on to the next level is here, as multiple schools from around the Chattahoochee Valley have begun to host signings for student athletes.

For Glenwood, there were three athletes committing to their future alma mater. Dallas Crow and Thet Morris are remaining in the Chattahoochee Valley, as they both will suit up for the Columbus State University club Football team. However, Brayden Gooden will be headed to Point University for Football.

You can see interviews from the Gators in the video player above.

