Three GJ Tigers sign NLI to play in college
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Wednesday was a big day at Grand Junction High School
as not one, not two but three tigers signed the dotted line to play sports at the next level.
Maddox Lavato is headed to Iowa Western for golf.
Murphy Harris is going to Western Colorado for wrestling.
Harris’s teammate Tanner Roahrig is staying home in the valley to wrestle for Colorado Mesa.
