Three Giants prospects named to Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

The top prospects in the Arizona Fall League will hit the field on Saturday and three Giants prospects are suiting up for the showcase.

The best Arizona Fall League prospects have gathered on one field as a preview for baseball's next wave of young stars ever since 2006. Rosters for the AFL's version of an All-Star Game, dubbed the Fall Stars Game, were announced Monday and the Giants are well represented.

Saturday's showcase will include three Giants prospects playing for the East squad: Catcher Aramis Garcia, left fielder Chris Shaw and reliever Tyler Cyr.

Garcia has been the top Giants bat in the AFL thus far. The 24-year-old is in his second consecutive trip in the AFL and has made huge strides. In 15 games last fall, he struggled to the tune of a .191 batting average and struck out 17 times. This time around, Garcia is batting .296 through Sunday with a .704 OPS and one home run.

The power-hitting catcher is well-respected behind the dish too. His 1.85 pop time was the best in the AFL last year and Garcia is relishing his opportunities in the squat with so many talented arms.

"You get to see a lot of really quality arms here, a lot of guys with plus pitches and things like that," Garcia said to MLB.com. "It makes you stay sharp behind the plate, to make sure you're on your 'A-game' every time you get to catch somebody."

Shaw, arguably the Giants' top prospect, hasn't had the easiest go in the desert so far. Dealing with a sore shoulder has kept Shaw to only five games. He hasn't played since Oct. 20. At the plate in those five games, Shaw is batting just .158, though he has a .431 on-base percentage with three walks to only two strikeouts.

The goal with Shaw this fall was get him more time in left field as a possible cornerstone for the Giants there for years to come. Him being named to Fall Stars Game shows how highly regarded he is for the Giants and also that he may be improving physically.