Giants backups Matt Peart, Kaden Smith and Dante Pettis test positive for COVID-19, are in self-isolation

Giants T Matt Peart at practice

Three more Giants players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, putting their status for their next game in doubt.

Rookie offensive lineman Matt Peart, tight end Kaden Smith and receiver Dante Pettis will be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/Reserves list on Friday, according to a team source. They’ll join kicker Graham Gano, who was placed on the list earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Giants also placed punter Riley Dixon and long-snapper Casey Kreiter on the list on Wednesday after contact tracing had determined they had been in close contact with Gano.

The Giants, in a statement, said that once they were notified of the three positive tests on Thursday night, “The players were immediately notified to self-isolate.” They also began the contact-tracing process, which could result in addition players being placed on the COVID-19/Reserves list.



However, the Giants may catch a break on that because there have been no players at the facility this week. Once Gano tested positive on Monday, the Giants cancelled plans to have in-person meetings and short practices during the bye week and told all of their players to stay home.

Peart, Smith and Pettis now will almost certainly miss the Giants’ next game, when they return from their bye week and play at Cincinnati on Nov. 29, unless any of these tests turn out to be false positives. Players with confirmed positives must remain away from the team facilities for 10 days, according to NFL protocols. Gano, who tested positive on Monday, has a chance to play against the Bengals, since he could return to practice in the middle of next week.

Peart has been rotating in at right tackle with veteran Cam Fleming, averaging 18 snaps per game over the last five weeks. Smith sees considerable action as the Giants second tight end and has caught 14 passes for 87 yards this season. And Pettis was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago and has yet to make his Giants debut.

The Giants have now had five players test positive for COVID-19 during the regular season. Guard Will Hernandez tested positive in late-October and missed two games before returning to action against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

The Giants said they plan to resume work on Monday “with (an) adjusted schedule”. The NFL has also ordered all 32 teams to operate under its intensive COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the season. That includes mandatory masks in the weight room and on the field, and no in-person meetings.