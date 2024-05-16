Three Georgia Southwestern players earn NCBWA All-Region Honors

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team placed three players on the All-Southeast Region teams released Wednesday afternoon by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Starting pitcher Rijnaldo Eusion was a first team selection. Catcher Kalvin Alexander and starting pitcher Nick McCollum received second team honors.

Euson, a redshirt-junior from Haines City, Fla., posted a 7-2 record this spring with a 2.87 earned run average over 84 2/3 innings. He held opponents to a .205 batting average. Euson ranked fourth in NCAA Division II with 105 strikeouts and was named the 2024 Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year. He received second team all-region recognition last spring from the NCBWA.

McCollum, a senior from Richmond Hill, Ga., had a 7-1 record this spring. He threw 94 2/3 innings and held opponents .245 batting average. McCollum's 110 strikeouts leads NCAA Division II in 2024 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 6.11 ranks 12th. He was a first team All-PBC selection in 2024 and the league's pitcher of the year in 2023. McCollum becomes a two-time all-region honoree (2023 & 2024) of the NCBWA. He is GSW's all-time leader during the program's NCAA DII era in wins, shutouts and strikeouts.

Alexander wraps up his collegiate career as GSW's all-time career home run leader during the program's NCAA DII era with 28. A native of Lakeland, Fla., Alexander belted 18 home runs this spring, which ranks 21st in NCAA DII and set a GSW single-season record. His 57 runs scored ranks 57th in the country. He led the Hurricanes with a .598 slugging percentage and threw out 19 runners trying to steal. His runners caught stealing percentage was .365. Alexander was a 2024 All-PBC first team selection. This is his first all-region award.

The three all-region selections in a season is the most by the Hurricanes in program history.

NCBWA All-Southeast Region Teams

First Team C – Jack Enrico, Young Harris 1B – David Lewis, North Greenville 2B – Cam Harris, Wingate 3B – Kasten Harvey, Lincoln Memorial SS – Ethan Wilder, Lander OF – Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial OF – Kody O'Connor, UNC Pembroke OF – Sean Barnett, Wingate OF – Donovan Ford, Newberry DH – Joey Rezek, UNC Pembroke UT – Gabriel Wuerth, Georgia College SP – Zach Murray, Young Harris SP – Rijnaldo Euson, Georgia Southwestern SP – Reece Fields, North Greenvill

Second Team C – Kalvin Alexander, Georgia Southwestern 1B – Brett Adams, Wingate 2B – Josean Sánchez, Erskine 3B – Matthew Mebane, Georgia College SS – Levi Perrell, Catawba OF – Michael Dolberry II, UNC Pembroke OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State OF – Brandon Bellflower, Georgia College OF – Vito Patierno, Mount Olive DH – Connor Droze, Lander UT – Connor Tucker, Belmont Abbey SP – Erik Johnson, Mount Olive SP – John Luke Glanton, Georgia College SP – Jonathan Jacobs, UNC Pembroke SP – Nick McCollum, Georgia Southwestern RP – Hunter Harritan, Carson-Newman RP – Leo Giannoni, Columbus Stat

Breakdown By School:

UNC Pembroke | 4 Total: 2 First Team / 2 Second Team

Georgia College | 4 Total: 1 First Team / 3 Second Team

North Greenville | 3 Total: 3 First Team

Young Harris | 3 Total: 3 First Team

Wingate | 3 Total: 2 First Team / 1 Second Team

Georgia Southwestern: 3 Total: 1 First Team / 2 Second Team

Lincoln Memorial | 2 Total: 2 First Team

Catawba | 2 Total: 1 First Team / 1 Second Team

Lander | 2 Total: 1 First Team / 1 Second Team

Columbus State | 2 Total: 2 Second Team

Mount Olive | 2 Total: 2 Second Team

Newberry | 1 Total: 1 First Team

Belmont Abbey | 1 Total: 1 Second Team

Carson-Newman | 1 Total: 1 Second Team

Erskine | 1 Total: 1 Second Team