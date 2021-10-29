Three Georgia players make Todd McShay’s top 32 for 2022 NFL draft

Three Georgia Bulldogs have made ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd Mcshay’s list of the best 32 prospect for the 2022 draft.

Georgia set a school record during the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine Bulldogs selected, breaking its previous record of eight players (2002, 2013).

This year, Georgia will look to break that record again and send double-digit players into the NFL.

Related

Mel Kiper 2022 NFL draft big board: Jordan Davis somehow left off

The three Georgia Bulldogs that made McShay’s top 32 include defensive lineman Jordan Davis, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean and outside linebacker Adam Anderson.

No. 13: DL Jordan Davis

Davis is a massive 3-4 nose tackle, but he has experience as a traditional defensive tackle in a 4-3, too. He has power and will bull-rush blockers back into their quarterback. But he is more of a disrupter than a finisher — he has just 1.5 sacks in seven games — and lacks first-step quickness and redirect ability. Against the run, Davis does a great job with gap control and is a true space eater. Good luck moving him off his spot. Watching his tape, the thing that jumps out is how often he requires double-team attention.

No. 14: ILB Nakobe Dean

Dean is an off-ball linebacker who has good speed, suddenness, range and instincts. He can match up with running backs in coverage, but he can also go sideline to sideline in run defense. Dean will make a lot of plays in pursuit, closing on ball carriers and wrapping up on tackles. His improvement as a blitzer this season has been impressive, too. He can locate gaps and close on the QB. Dean shows an excellent motor on every single down.

No. 29: OLB Adam Anderson