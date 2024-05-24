Three Georgia Bulldogs qualify for Nationals as men’s track and field opens NCAA East prelims

LEXINGTON, Ky. --- Junior Nikolai van Huyssteen took over sole possession of the Georgia pole vault record at the NCAA East Prelims on Wednesday as three Bulldogs punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Marc Minichello (javelin), Alexander Kolesnikoff (shot put), and van Huyssteen (pole vault) all placed in the top 12 in their respective events and will head to Eugene, Ore., in two weeks to compete for a national title. Additionally, four sprinters advanced to the quarterfinals and will look to advance to Nationals on Friday.

For results throughout the weekend from the NCAA East Prelims, please visit: https://gado.gs/bx7

Fast Facts

Van Huyssteen cleared a height of 5.42 meters/17 feet, 9.25 inches on his second try to place seventh in the pole vault. The native of Paarl, South Africa, took sole possession of the school record with his personal-best vault, surpassing the program-best mark he previously shared with David Lemen.

Minichello only needed one throw to advance to Nationals in the javelin, recording a mark of 75.11m/246-5 to finish second. The 2022 NCAA javelin champion will look to add a second title to his resume when he competes in Eugene in two weeks.

Kolesnikoff improved his No. 8 mark in the Georgia record books in the shot put, throwing for 19.78m/64-10.75 on his final attempt to secure fourth place and a trip to Nationals. The graduate student headed into his third and final throw in 14th place before launching his season-best mark to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Christopher Morales Williams and Hossam Hatib advanced to the quarterfinals in the 400-meter dash as both sprinters won their respective heats. Morales Williams clocked the No. 4 time in the first round (45.63) while Hatib placed 11th with a 46.09. Both Bulldogs will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships on Friday.

Two more Bulldogs earned their spots in the quarterfinals on the track as Micah Larry and Jehlani Gordon placed 18th and 19th in the first round of the 100m. The freshman duo both crossed the finish line in 10.41 with Gordon winning his heat.