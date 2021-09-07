Three Georgia Bulldogs named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Players of the Week

Three Georgia Bulldogs – defensive linemen Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and outside linebacker Adam Anderson – have been named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Players of the Week for their performance in a 10-3 win over Clemson.

The Dawgs had 7 sacks, held Clemson to 3 points, 180 total yards and just 2 yards rushing on the night. It was maybe the most dominant defensive performance I’ve ever seen from the Dawgs.

A huge part of that was because of the players listed below.

Obviously the whole defense deserves recognition and their were other players (Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine) who absolutely balled out. But remember, this is an award for seniors only, which is why these were the three players selected.

🚨We have selected @GeorgiaFootball @jordanxdavis99, @datboi_vontae, @AdanAnderson5 as our Defensive Players of the Week for their performance vs Clemson. 5 solo, 6 assists, 11 total, 2 sacks, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, holding Clemson’s offense to ZERO TDs. #GoDawgs #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/IAPujSZwaZ — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 6, 2021

The whole nation is talking about the 6-foot-6, 340 pound monster that is Jordan Davis. He was incredible on Saturday, recording 3 tackles, 1 sack and 2 tackles for a loss.

Adam Anderson showed off his athleticism and was all over the field on Saturday. Anderson had 5 tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.

And Devonte Wyatt was a disruptive force all night. He had 3 tackles and batted 2 balls down at the line of scrimmage.

