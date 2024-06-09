Three Georgia Bulldogs Named to ITA All-American List

ATHENS, Ga. – After successful campaigns with Georgia women’s tennis, three Bulldogs were named to the 2024 ITA Division I women’s tennis All-Americans list, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Thursday.

Junior Dasha Vidmanova (singles and doubles), sophomore Anastasiia Lopata (singles) and freshman Aysegul Mert (doubles) all earned All-American honors after excellent seasons followed by deep runs at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. Each contributed significantly to Georgia’s success, where the program earned its 12th Southeastern Conference Regular Season title followed by its 10th SEC Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Final.

Vidmanova led the way for the Bulldogs in 2024, dominating on court one in both singles and doubles with 57 combined wins (26 in singles, 31 in doubles). Finishing the season at No. 4 in both the ITA End-Year singles and doubles player rankings, Vidmanova’s junior season was highlighted by winning the NCAA Doubles National Championship alongside Mert for the first in program history, as well as earning All-SEC First Team, SEC Tournament MVP, and SEC Player of the Week honors. She also advanced as far as the NCAA Singles quarterfinals as a No. 9-16 seed.

Lopata made significant strides as a sophomore, shining on court four singles all season before continuing her impact at court three doubles alongside partner Mell Reasco. Tallying 53 wins this season (32 in singles, 21 in doubles), Lopata won 20 of her last 23 finished singles matches including an epic run from ninth alternate to advancing to the NCAA Singles Final, becoming the lowest ranked player to ever reach the title match. The run also boosted her up 40 spots from No. 70 to No. 30 in the ITA End-Year singles rankings.

Mert made an instant impact as a freshman at court one doubles alongside Vidmanova, supplying the Bulldogs’ strongest tandem before eventually mixing herself into the backend of the singles rotation come the SEC regular season slate. Finishing the season ranked No. 4 in doubles, Mert posted 54 combined victories (19 in singles, 35 in doubles) where she and Vidmanova won 16 of their last 18 doubles matches including three top-10 ranked wins in five matches en route to the NCAA Doubles title. Mert also earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors as well as five SEC Freshman of the Week awards.

With three Bulldogs selected, this year marks Georgia’s first season since 2001 where the program has had three or more players selected to the ITA All-American list.