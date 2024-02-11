Three Georgia Bulldogs go in first round of NFL mock draft

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a first round draft pick in six consecutive NFL drafts. In fact, the Dawgs have 15 first round picks dating back to the 2018 draft. Georgia is expected to continue its first round pick streak in the 2024 NFL draft.

Georgia Bulldogs will have a chance to elevate their NFL draft hopes at the NFL combine and at Georgia’s pro day. NFL teams really value Georgia’s program and what Kirby Smart is building in Athens. 25 Georgia players have been selected over the last two NFL drafts, which is the most in college football.

Draft Wire projects that three Georgia Bulldogs and one prominent UGA transfer will go in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Where are their NFL landing spots?

Tight end Brock Bowers

Pick: No. 5

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Brock Bowers joining Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers would be a very fun story. Bowers is the best tight end in the draft and Los Angeles could use an upgrade. Draft Wire likes what Bowers would bring to the Chargers.

You could argue that Bowers is a top-three overall player in the 2024 NFL draft. Going cornerback was another option on the table, but five seemed too high to fill that need. Instead, you add a dynamic pass catcher who can affect the game on all three levels of the field.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Pick: No. 14



Team: New Orleans Saints



Amarius Mims has limited college starting experience, but is one of the most talented offensive linemen in the draft. Mims missed several weeks due to injury in 2023. However, he was quite effective when healthy and has an immense amount of potential. Draft Wire thinks the Saints need an offensive tackle and Mims is a great option.

Mims has the type of physical profile that could succeed at either left or right tackle. If he is developed properly, he could end up being the best offensive tackle in the class.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (transferred to Texas)

Pick: No. 28



Team: Buffalo Bills



Georgia fans still have room in their heart for Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who transferred to the Longhorns to be closer to his family following the 2023 college football season. Mitchell helped Georgia win tow national championships and should be outstanding in the NFL.

Mitchell needs development as an all-around wide receiver, but he brings a big play threat the minute he steps on the field. This is a fun new toy for Josh Allen.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Pick: No. 31



Team: Kansas City Chiefs



This would be a really fun home for Ladd McConkey. The shifty wide receiver helped his NFL draft stock at the Senior Bowl and is one of the top route runners in the draft.

The Chiefs need wide receiver help badly. Even with the deep run at the position earlier in the first round, McConkey still brings them a skill set they don’t have much of. He can win as a route runner, give a vertical element and offer underrated impact after the catch.

More Georgia Bulldogs in the draft coverage

More coverage of Georgia’s big week at the Senior Bowl. Six Bulldogs participated in the premier predraft event.

Who is every Georgia Bulldog to declare for the 2024 NFL draft? What Bulldogs are returning for another season?

The 2024 NFL draft will be helped in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25-27. Georgia is expected to have around 10 players selected.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire