Three generations of Zelenovich men contribute to Southeast Polk football's success

Sometimes, the best players don’t make the best coaches.

That rings true for Southeast Polk head coach Brad Zelenovich, who described himself as a “below-average player.”

Zelenovich, who has been at the helm of the Rams football program since 2015, is a large part of the reason why Southeast Polk is synonymous with success. He’s led the Rams to two consecutive Class 5A state titles and owns a 64-26 record as Southeast Polk’s head coach.

Under his direction, the Rams have lost just three games in the previous three seasons. Southeast Polk is on track for similar success this year, with a 5-0 record through the first half of the season.

So, how did a self-described below-average player turn Southeast Polk into one of the hardest teams to beat in the state of Iowa?

“I think he really loves what he does,” said Mike Zelenovich, Brad’s father. “And when I say that, it means that he works really hard. He works hard at the little things.”

Mike, a former football coach himself, would know better than most.

But like father like son — and like grandson, with three generations of Zelenoviches a part of the Southeast Polk program — Brad would rather let the Rams' achievements on the field speak for themselves.

And the last thing he’d want is for the attention to be on himself.

Brad follows in his father’s footsteps as a high school head coach

Brad’s childhood memories with his father mostly revolve around sports. Mike coached a bit of everything, from baseball to football, and his son tagged along when he could. He shared in the moments, big and small, as his dad’s career spanned from Chicagoland to Des Moines.

“I have fond memories of being there, riding on buses, being in locker rooms and going to practice,” Brad said. “He had two practices a day and fall camp and those types of things, that was what you did, and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”

It’s almost as if Brad was born to be a coach and, whether he intended to or not, he chose the same profession as his father, and for similar reasons.

Mike recalled having a great relationship with his high school football coach, and he wanted to be like him. Brad wanted to impact the lives of young athletes, as well.

“I’m sure it did,” Brad said, when asked if Mike’s career influenced his choice of work. “Having an impact on kids, motivating young people, trying to make a difference in their lives through coaching. Yeah, I wanted to do that.”

All Brad knew was football, with his dad as a high school football coach.

And now with their dad as their high school coach, it’s been the same for the new generation, Joe and Sam Zelenovich.

“Growing up with my brother, me and him would go to practices in the summer,” Sam said. “We thought it was the coolest thing in the world to be around those players, just looking at them as role models.

“Being there, seeing him go to work every day and coach those kids kind of motivated me to continue to play football.”

Three generations of Zelenoviches on the Southeast Polk sidelines

Mike, Brad and Sam — Joe graduated in 2023 and now attends Iowa State — spend quite a bit of time together.

Brad is the head coach at Southeast Polk, where Sam, a junior, is one of the Rams leading receivers, with 433 yards and four touchdowns through five games. Mike is along for the ride, volunteering to help out where he can, which has landed him the role of Southeast Polk’s equipment manager.

Among the three men — all of whom shy away from having the spotlight on them — it is Sam’s time to shine. He leads the team in receiving yards and his four scores put him ahead of his older brother’s total from last year.

Mike relishes in the volunteer opportunity that has given him a front-row seat to his grandson’s success on the football field.

For Brad, though, it’s been a bit of a lesson in how to balance being a coach and being a father.

“He’s my son, obviously his teammates know that, but we don’t treat him — or anybody — different than anybody else,” Brad said. “Coaching your kids, it’s not always easy. I’m probably a little tougher on him than maybe some other guys.”

It’s difficult to navigate the obstacles that come with coaching his own son, yes, but it’s an experience Brad wouldn’t trade, either. He considers himself blessed to share in this part of Sam’s high school experience, and his son feels the same.

“When you’re out on the field, you don’t even think about it,” Sam said. “When you go home, I don’t keep anything from him. We talk about football, we watch football. It’s cool, obviously, having your dad as your coach.”

Leaving football on the field when it’s a family affair

“Sometimes, that’s easier said than done,” Brad said. “You try and not bring your work home with you. There are times that I’m better at that than others, but I try to be a dad and be present.”

With three generations of Zelenoviches on the Southeast Polk sidelines, there is little separation between football and life.

Brad acknowledged that coaching doesn’t leave him much free time — especially between the months of August and December — and he tries to use time away from the field to focus on family. He is, after all, the father of two daughters, Anna and Mae, as well.

For Zelenovich, it’s about learning to appreciate the simple things in life. His family is a tight-knit group, so despite spending so much time together on the field in the fall, that isn't a deterrent to being together on days off.

For the Zelenovich men, that means getting in a few rounds of golf or hosting backyard cookouts hosted by Brad, who described himself as a “below-average smoker.”

Those are all seemingly normal things that families enjoy on any given weekend.

But for a high school football coach with a busy schedule and the responsibility of nearly 100 young men on his shoulders, those things make all the difference.

“You enjoy the little things,” Brad said. “Just being around and hanging out.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Three generations of Zelenovich men bring success to Southeast Polk