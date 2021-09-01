Three Gators land on Mel Kiper’s latest 2022 NFL draft big board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 college football season is just around the corner, meaning that conversations about the 2022 NFL draft can only be avoided for so long. Though Florida had eight players selected in the NFL draft last year (including two in the first round), it once again has a number of players that could push to be early selections.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper released his preseason big board for 2022, and in his list of the top 25 players in the class, he includes Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 17 overall.

Elam’s tape is a little inconsistent, but he has flashed enough over the past two seasons to be considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-2, he has long arms. He had five interceptions over the past two seasons and broke up 11 throws in 2020. Florida is known for producing defensive backs, with its last first-rounder in 2020 (CJ Henderson to the Jags at No. 9). Elam could be next.

Elam has seen a lot of NFL draft hype this offseason, with some mock drafts showing him being selected as high as the top five. Elam was thrust into early playing time due to injuries as a true freshman in 2019, and he didn’t look back. He eventually developed into the best defensive back in a struggling unit last year.

Elam ranks No. 2 on Kiper’s draft board among cornerbacks, behind only LSU‘s Derek Stingley, who will almost certainly be a top 10 pick next spring.

NEXT: Who else made Kiper’s list?

Though Elam is the only UF player in Kiper’s overall top 25, two others crack his positional top 10s. Defensive tackle Zachary Carter and inside linebacker Ventrell Miller rank ninth and 10th at their positions, respectively.

Both could have been drafted last offseason and made key decisions to return to school. Carter led the team in sacks a year ago and should be a major part of the pass rush yet again, while Miller was the team’s leading tackler and should be the face of the front seven in 2021.

Last year’s Florida team was known for offense, and that should be the strength of the team once again. But with several potential Day 1 and 2 picks on defense, UF could improve tremendously in that regard.

Related

The Gators are one of the most talented teams in the country per 247Sports

Florida is losing this edge rusher to the transfer portal

These five former Gators were part of the recent NFL roster cuts

The Gators' last meeting with Florida Atlantic was a wild one

Florida freshman offensive lineman involved in scooter accident

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • Saints signing Montravius Adams

    Montravius Adams wasn’t out of work for long. Adams, a defensive lineman who was one of the Patriots’ cuts yesterday, is signing with the Saints today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Adams signed with the Patriots in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the third [more]

  • Patriots claim Malcolm Perry

    Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s father coached at the Naval Academy and has expressed his fondness for the school and players from it many times over the years, so it’s no surprise to see New England add Malcolm Perry off of waivers on Wednesday. Perry checks another box — versatility — that has been popular with [more]

  • NFL roster cut tracker: Updates on big-name players who were released

    For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.

  • NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

    There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.

  • Patriots also cut Brian Hoyer, leaving Mac Jones as only QB on the roster

    There were four quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster yesterday. There is one after today.

  • Biggest surprises in 49ers final roster cuts

    There were a few surprises on the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster.

  • 49ers lose 3 to waiver claims, claim none

    The #49ers saw three players they waived scooped up by other teams.

  • Packers cut former Notre Dame Offensive Player of the Year

    Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.

  • QB Cam Newton reacts to release from Patriots on Instagram

    Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.

  • Cowboys claim Will Grier

    Dak Prescott has a new backup. The Cowboys have claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers, a day after the Panthers released him. Grier joins Cooper Rush as the two quarterbacks behind Prescott on the Cowboys’ depth chart. A 2019 third-round draft pick of the Panthers, Grier spent two years in Carolina but didn’t play much. [more]

  • Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay show sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau; Cantlay blames PIP

    Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau after the Tour said they it ban any "Brooksie" hecklers.

  • Will the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, too?

    It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]

  • Analyzing the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster: Why only 1 QB? Surprises at DB

    Taking a look at the Patriots' tough decisions to get down to 53 men, including the release of Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer.

  • Giants’ 6 most surprising cuts

    The New York Giants trimmed their roster to 53 men on Tuesday and these were the six most surprising cuts.

  • Steelers 53-man roster: Asking and answering 6 key questions

    Here are some of the key points coming from the Steelers initial 53-man roster.

  • Patriots release Cam Newton, plus Rams and 49ers deep dives

    Matt Harmon is joined by Jourdan Rodrigue from The Athletic and Kyle Posey from Niners Nation to go deep on two of fantasy’s most exciting teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Matt and Jourdan, who covered Cam Newton in Carolina, also talk about the Patriots’ move to release Cam Newton and what it means for Cam and the Patriots playmakers.

  • Seattle Seahawks: 4 questions about their initial 53-man roster

    Pete Carroll and John Schneider generally know what they're doing when it comes to team-building, but we do have a few questions about the initial 53-man roster.

  • Patriots cut Brian Hoyer

    The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]

  • Giants claim Quincy Roche, two others off waivers

    The New York Giants have been awarded three players off of waivers including linebacker Quincy Roche.

  • The Jets’ 4 most surprising roster keeps

    Some of the players the Jets decided to keep on roster cutdown day came as a surprise.