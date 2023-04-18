Three Gators included in ESPN’s latest 3-round 2023 NFL mock draft

The NFL draft is a time for players to achieve their ultimate goal of playing professional football. What sometimes goes unsaid, is just how much of a recruiting opportunity the draft provides top programs in the nation. It’s one thing to say that you can put a top recruit in the NFL. It’s another thing to back up that talk with results on draft night.

Thankfully for Gators fans, Florida has never had many issues with proving how good of a development program they are. They consistently put players in the NFL, having at least one player drafted every year in the common draft era, which began in 1967. Even better, they have had a player drafted in the first round nine out of the last ten years, with 2019 the only season without a first-rounder.

In ESPN’s latest three-round mock draft, analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay included three Gators inside the first 102 picks, with Anthony Richardson going in the first round to Indianapolis, O'Cyrus Torrence going in the second round, also to Indianapolis, and Gervon Dexter going in the third round, to Cleveland.

Here is what McShay had to say about Richardson going No. 4 overall to the Colts:

Indy has to solve the problem under center. Richardson might not be ready to play right away, but the sky is the limit on his potential. With a huge arm and great mobility, he’d be a dynamic player running new coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

Here is what Kiper Jr. had to say about Torrence going No. 35 overall to the Colts:

If we’re giving the Colts a quarterback in Round 1, we should help that passer here. Torrence can clear running lanes. He and Quenton Nelson would form one of the league’s most tenacious guard tandems.

Here is what McShay had to say about Dexter going No. 74 overall to the Browns:

Welcome to the NFL draft, Cleveland. I’m wasting no time once the Browns are finally on the clock in addressing the roster’s biggest hole. It’s a thin defensive tackle class, but Dexter gives them depth up the middle and some interior pass-rushing upside thanks to his speed.

Richardson has been in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick throughout the entire process. In this mock draft, he would be the third quarterback taken after Bryce Young (No. 1 to Carolina) and CJ Stround (No. 1 to Houston).

If the Colts can manage to land both Richardson and Torrence (a 2022 consensus All-American offensive guard), they could be in a position to compete for a long time, given the effectiveness and familiarity between signal-caller and sworn protector. Dexter will provide the Browns with much-needed depth on the defensive line.

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City. It will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds two through seven will continue on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

