Three games Tennessee football fans could swing in 2023 in wild Neyland Stadium | Adams

Tennessee’s football revival has been complemented by fan support.

That’s not surprising. Even in the worst of times (see Jeremy Pruitt for details) UT fans showed up and shouted out on behalf of their football program.

But once coach Josh Heupel gave them a winner, Tennessee’s fans raised their game, too. UT’s fan base now ranks among the best in sports.

And that could matter more than ever this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Three of Tennessee’s most challenging games could be at Neyland Stadium. Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the headliner. But Texas A&M and South Carolina also could pose problems for the Vols.

Georgia has no glaring weaknesses. It’s also strong in areas that will matter most against Tennessee’s weaknesses. Georgia’s secondary and defensive line often have ranked among the nation’s best under coach Kirby Smart. Now, their receiving corps might have more options than either one of their national championship teams.

Brock Bowers is the premier tight end in the country. Returning wide receiver Ladd McConkey averaged 19.1 yards on 58 catches last season. The Bulldogs then bolstered their receiving corps by adding former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett and ex-Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas from the transfer portal. Lovett and Thomas combined for 100 catches and 1,471 yards last season.

That receiving corps could ease the transition of quarterback Carson Beck from a backup to starting role. A strong passing game could flourish against UT’s defense, which ranked 127th out of 131 FBS teams last season.

Advertisement

Texas A&M also has the potential to capitalize on Tennessee’s pass defense, which could be improved – but not significantly. Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the best players in the SEC. Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad also are proven receivers. And sophomore-to-be Noah Thomas was the offensive MVP of the spring.

Quarterback Conner Weigman flashed his potential when he became a starter late in his freshman season, which included an upset of SEC West champion LSU.

South Carolina won’t have the receiving depth of either Texas A&M or Georgia. But the passing combination of quarterback Spencer Rattler to Antwane Wells could keep Tennessee fans on edge. In last season’s 63-38 victory over UT, Rattler completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns; Wells caught 11 passes for 177 yards.

ADAMS: Why Tennessee football was snubbed in preseason picks despite Josh Heupel's high-powered offense

Advertisement

ADAMS: Why Josh Heupel shouldn't ask Joe Milton to be Hendon Hooker in Tennessee football offense | Adams

ADAMS: How good can Tennessee football be in 2023? Vols fans should know after October

ADAMS: Here are 5 reasons Tennessee football's defense will be better in 2023

If you can’t keep up with Tennessee’s offense – and not many teams can – you better be strong on the front and back end of your defense.

Georgia qualifies on both ends. Its front line is stout enough to slow a running game without much assistance from the secondary. That helps explain why it has been so effective against the Vols in Heupel’s first two seasons.

Advertisement

Other than Georgia, Texas A&M could match up better against UT’s offense better than any other opponent. The Aggies are deep on their defensive front and return Bryce Anderson and Demani Richardson from a secondary that helped them lead the country in fewest passing yards allowed per game.

If the Vols were playing at Kyle Field, they might be an underdog against Texas A&M. But a packed Neyland Stadium is a different matter.

That was evident last season and should be again in 2023.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 3 games Tennessee football fans could swing with wild Neyland Stadium