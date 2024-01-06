Three future Tar Heels playing in All-American Bowl today

If you thought this year was a tough one for the UNC football team, next year has the potential to be even more difficult.

The Tar Heels started 2023 off with a 6-0 record and quarterback Drake Maye playing like a Heisman Trophy contender, then lost five out of their final seven games to end a once-promising season.

2024 looked bleak at once, with both Maye and start wide receiver Devontez Walker opting for the NFL Draft, but Carolina hopes to offset those those with a couple transfer portal additions. UNC’s most notable addition is Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson, who once played at LSU and is expected to compete with Conner Harrell for the starting quarterback gig.

There’s also some much-needed, Class of 2024 recruits coming into Chapel Hill next season – three of whom you can watch on TV today.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, wide receiver Jordan Shipp, offensive tackle Andrew Rosinski and linebacker Ashton Woods are playing in the All-American Bowl.

Woods will be key on the defensive unit, which is expected to be revamped with the recent hiring of defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. Cedric Gray was a mainstay at linebacker over the past three seasons – if he leaves, Woods could slide into a starting role.

Shipp will join what’s expected to be a deep receiving corps, as Walker was the only senior or graduate student. Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum, who enjoyed two 100-yard games for the Tar Heels last year, will be expected to take a huge leap in Senior year.

With UNC’s 2023 starting left tackle Diego Pounds recently entering his name in the transfer portal, Rosinski might be the most important recruit of this trio. He’s a 6’5″, 253-lbs. tackle who will only grow as he ages, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him starting for Carolina next season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire