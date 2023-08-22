Three freshmen who should make an impact for Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett in 2023

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football returns a cast of veteran players for first-year coach Zach Arnett, but what shouldn't be forgotten is the young talent the Bulldogs have with potential to play in Year 1.

Among the biggest wins for Arnett came less than two weeks after he stepped in for Mike Leach. The Bulldogs were able to sign a top 30 recruiting class – highlighted by beating out LSU for four-star safety Isaac Smith. That accomplishment gave Mississippi State players capable of stepping in immediately and pushing for playing time over experienced teammates.

That doesn’t mean sixth-year linebackers Jett Johnson or Nathaniel Watson are getting beat out. Freshman quarterback Chris Parson, who has participated in preseason practices after suffering an injury late in his high school career, won’t be pushing for senior Will Rogers’ starting spot.

However, at positions with needs to be filled, the 2023 signing class could make an impact. Here’s a look at three freshmen who could play a big role for Mississippi State this year.

Wide receiver Creed Whittemore

It’s no surprise the top-ranked prospect in MSU’s class has a chance to play significant snaps this year. The Bulldogs beat out Florida, among others, for the Gainesville native. Creed Whittemore is essentially a lock on Mississippi State’s Week 1 two-deep depth chart.

Playing as a slot receiver, it’ll be tough for Whittemore to jump ahead of Lideatrick Griffin. However, his play in preseason practices makes Whittemore a quality backup.

“He’s done a nice job,” Arnett said on Aug. 14. “Obviously, he knows what to do. He knows how we want him to do it. He gets lined up where he’s supposed to with the right split. He understands he’s supposed to be blocking a support player in the run game or what route he has and how he’s supposed to set it up and time it up.”

Safety Isaac Smith

Mississippi State entered August with an open competition at three safety spots, making it convenient one of the top players in the signing class plays the position.

Smith has perhaps the highest ceiling in the room as an in-state product out of Itawamba Agricultural High School. An injury kept Smith out of spring practices despite his decision to enroll early, and that could cost him a starting spot.

However, he’s likely earned a spot on the two-deep and could be a viable option as the season progresses.

“(Smith) physically has the ability to do it,” defensive coordinator Matt Brock said on Aug. 12. “He’s just learning all the different things that go into being a college football player at this level, mentally and physically.”

Running back Seth Davis

Three-star Seth Davis will have a tougher time getting on the field because of the depth and experience ahead of him at running back. However, his success in preseason practices has made an impression on offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

“I think the good thing about guys like that — young players — is you have to find ways to get them on the field,” Barbay said Saturday.

Davis’ size − or lack thereof for the 5-foot-7 back − makes him an intriguing piece. His ability to fit through gaps and shift around tackles could make him an explosive piece in an offense built on giving the ball to those types of players.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: 3 freshmen to watch for coach Zach Arnett