Three freshman who can make an instant impact

Let’s dive into the 2022 campaign and the new roster under Brian Kelly. He joined the Tigers after a decade-long run at Notre Dame where he won a total of 92 games with the Fighting Irish.

Kelly brings in a whole new staff plus the return of interim head coach Brad Davis that will resume his duties as the offensive line coach. There will be competition all over the roster as Kelly looks to revive LSU football after the two-season letdown. The Tigers won just 11 combined games in that stretch. As a head coach of Notre Dame, Kelly won 11 games three times over the last four seasons.

With the spirit of competition on the roster, there are several fresh faces who could make an impact in their freshman season. These players were among those signed in Kelly’s first class that finished ranked No. 12 overall. The members of the All-Impact team don’t include five-star quarterback, Walker Howard. Instead, we have some new faces in the trenches that want to improve a unit that underperformed under the watch of the previous regime.

We’ve established that it’s rare for freshmen offensive linemen to play and succeed immediately. There’s a chance neither Campbell nor Jones plays next season. But with the Tigers losing four starters along the offensive front, it’s a decent bet that at least once of them will be forced to play significant snaps. There’s more need along the interior of the line for LSU, but Campbell, a tackle, still probably has the best chance to start as an early enrollee.

Starting on the offensive side of the ball, you have an offensive line duo that can jump in immediately.

We start with one right out of the Tigers’ backyard.

Emery Jones, Interior Offensive Line

No Chasen Hines. No Ed Ingram. Both players took part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past week and are looking to improve their draft stock. Ingram was one of the top guys and voted best offensive linemen during the week-long event for the American team.

Emery Jones has entered the chat. One of the top signees that Brian Kelly was able to secure that hasn’t drawn the fanfare is Emery Jones. Not to be confused with on again off again Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones. The former was a top-100 signee on the interior offensive line and could be right in line to start at either guard spot with multi-year starters now gone. LSU has to replace at least four spots, if not all five.

The Competition:

Garrett Dellinger, Sophomore

Marlon Martinez, Junior

Marcus Dumervil, Redshirt Sophomore

Anthony Bradford, Redshirt Junior

Charles Turner, Redshirt Junior

There are three spots available on the interior. This should be a heated battle but Emery Jones has just as good a shot as any. Brad Davis has a tough decision to make here.

Next, Offensive Tackle

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle

LSU is losing a lot of leadership on the offensive line, especially at right tackle with Austin Deculus graduating. He played in more games than any Tigers player ever has. Replacing a veteran won’t be easy but freshman signee Will Campbell should be up to the task. Not often do you see freshmen compete immediately on the offensive line but Campbell is a five-star signee and a top 15 player in the country.

Given the fact that all five starters could be replaced if Cam Wire doesn’t win his spot, Campbell will have an opportunity to take hold. It is also likely that he could get into the mix as an early enrollee to get started in the program. Some recruiting services rated him as an interior offensive lineman but we view him as a tackle.

The Competition:

Cam Wire, Senior

Miles Frazier, Redshirt Sophomore

Tre’Mond Shorts, Senior

Bo Bordelon, Freshman

Xavier Hill, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Turner, Redshirt Junior

Marcus Dumervil, Redshirt Sophomore

Anthony Bradford, Redshirt Junior

As competitive as the interior will be, offensive tackle has a lot of candidates to sort through. We added several of the guards to the list due to the position flexibility they showed in 2021. Mostly due to the mounting injuries, but they could be among the best five when they take the field in New Orleans.

Finally, a highly-coveted linebacker

Harold Perkins, Linebacker

LSU will return one of their top-two leading tacklers at the position with Damone Clark moving on to the NFL. Micah Baskerville opted to return for one more run. The staff was able to get a massive addition with five-star linebacker Harold Perkins. On3 has him rated as the No. 4 overall prospect in the entire class. He should be in line for some early playing time, if not starting next to Baskerville.

The Competition:

Mike Jones Jr, Redshirt Senior

DeMario Tolan, Freshman

Greg Penn III, Sophomore

Kolbe Fields, Redshirt Freshman

It feels like a foregone conclusion that Micah Baskerville will hold down one of the linebacker spots leaving the other up for grabs. Matt House returns to the SEC after a stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will have a pair of five-star linebackers at his disposal with Perkins and Jones, plus a four-star signee in DeMario Tolan to use in rotation until they find their duo.

