Three of the four oldest quarterbacks in playoff history played this weekend

When Tom Brady took the field on Saturday against the Titans, he became just the second quarterback in NFL history to play a postseason game after turning 42. Brady was already the second-oldest quarterback to play in the playoffs, an accomplishment he reached last year. (Only George Blanda, who played quarterback for the Raiders in a playoff game at age 43, was older.)

By the time the weekend was over, two other quarterbacks became the third- and fourth-oldest quarterbacks ever to play in an NFL postseason game.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 41 next week, became the third-oldest playoff quarterback ever in the Saints’ loss to the Vikings.

And Eagles quarterback Josh McCown, who turns 41 in July, became the fourth-oldest playoff quarterback ever when he took the field to replace injured starter Carson Wentz on Sunday.

So three of the four oldest quarterbacks to play in the playoffs in NFL history played over the weekend. All three of them lost, in a rough weekend for the old guys.