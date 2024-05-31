Three former Wisconsin Badgers ranked in NFL top 100 by CBS Sports

The 2024 NFL season remains months away, but CBS Sports released a list of their 100 “most important” players in the league this week ahead of the campaign. The list includes three former Wisconsin Badgers.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is entering his fifth season with the Indianapolis Colts following a very successful career with Wisconsin. The 2023 campaign was full of drama for Taylor and his organization as they opened the season in a contract dispute. Now operating in the second year with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Taylor’s importance is significant.

Two former Badgers and current members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were also included on the list. Russell Wilson will be taking over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024 after two disappointing years in Denver. Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, the Steelers have had a carousel at quarterback and Wilson’s importance to the team is obvious.

On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher T.J. Watt is approaching his eighth year in the league and no one has more sacks than him since 2017. To be competitive in 2024, Pittsburgh’s defense will have to remain very productive this season and Watt is the top dog.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire