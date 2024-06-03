Three former Vols, Josh Heupel on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tennessee football has a new name on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Defensive tackle John Henderson is on the ballot for the first time. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, a former national champion quarterback at Oklahoma, is also on the ballot for the fifth straight year as a player. Wide receivers Willie Gault and Larry Seivers are also in consideration again. Heupel, Gault and Seivers were all on the ballot last year.

There are 77 players and nine coaches from the FBS on the 2025 ballot, and the class will be announced in early 2025. The induction ceremony will be held during the NFF annual awards dinner on Dec. 9, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Henderson, who played at UT from 1998-2001, was a two-time consensus first-team All-American, Citrus Bowl defensive MVP and the 2000 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. The dominant defensive lineman won the 2000 Outland Trophy and set a school record for fewest rushing yards allowed (817) in 2000. He was a high school star at Pearl-Cohn in Nashville.

Heupel, a 2000 consensus first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up, led Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship after winning the Orange Bowl. Heupel was a Walter Camp Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year and left the Sooners as the leader in almost every school passing record even though he only played two seasons.

Gault led Tennessee to three bowl berths during his career from 1979-82. He set six conference punt and kickoff return records and tied the NCAA record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season (three) in 1980. A 1982 first-team All-American, Gault had 82 catches for 1,482 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his career.

He was also a prolific hurdler and sprinter for Tennessee. Gault finished his career with the Vols holding 12 school records in football and three in track and field.

Seivers, who played at UT from 1972-76, was the first in program history to surpass 800 receiving yards in a single season. A two-time consensus first-team All-American, Seivers left Tennessee with more catches than anyone (117) and the most receiving yards (1,924). He followed his 840-yard season with 737 yards his season year.

There are 22 Tennessee players in the College Football Hall of Fame. Cornerback Eric Berry is the most recent member as an inductee of the 2023 class. There are five coaches or former Vols who were inducted as coaches.

Tennessee Vols in College Football Hall of Fame

1954 Gene McEver

1955 Beattie Feathers

1956 Robert R. Neyland (coach)

1959 Herman Hickman

1959 Bobby Dodd

1961 Bob Suffridge

1967 Nathan Dougherty

1969 George Cafego

1972 Bowden Wyatt

1981 Hank Lauricella

1985 Doug Atkins

1987 Johnny Majors

1989 Bob Johnson

1990 Ed Molinski

1993 Steve DeLong

1993 Bobby Dodd (as Georgia Tech coach)

1996 John Michels

1997 Bowden Wyatt (coach)

1999 Steve Kiner

2002 Reggie White

2003 Doug Dickey (coach)

2004 Frank Emanuel

2006 Chip Kell

2012 Phillip Fulmer (coach)

2017 Peyton Manning

2021 Al Wilson

2023 Eric Berry

