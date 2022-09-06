Three former Vols’ coaches debut with Georgia Tech

Former Tennessee interim head coach (2012) and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney (2009-12, 2019-20) made his debut with Georgia Tech Monday.

He is serving as the Yellow Jackets’ special assistant to the head coach Geoff Collins.

No. 4 Clemson (1-0) defeated Georgia Tech (0-1), 41-10, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Tennessee offensive analyst Chip Long is Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2022. Former Vols’ assistant Chris Weinke is the Yellow Jackets’ quarterbacks coach this season.

Chaney served as an offensive analyst with the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

Chaney has served as an offensive coordinator at Georgia (2016-18), Pittsburgh (2015), Arkansas (2013-14), Purdue (1997-2005) and Cal State Fullerton (1988-92) during his collegiate coaching career.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire