Three former URI players and one ex-Brown player are invited to NFL minicamps

Four of the state’s college football players in 2022 have earned places in upcoming NFL minicamps.

University of Rhode Island cornerback Jordan Jones, Rams tight end Caleb Warren, wide receiver Ed Lee and Brown running back Allen Smith were among those signed to contracts or invited to compete for a job with their respective teams at the close of the weekend’s draft. The three-day event saw no local players selected, but there are multiple avenues to a potential career in the league.

Jones signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. His last two seasons at URI included eight interceptions, 28 passes defensed and a pair of touchdowns. Jones was an All-American selection in 2021 and a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association pick in 2021 and 2022.

Jones is a Brooklyn native who played in junior college at Nassau Community before moving on to Kingston. He was selected to appear at the Hula Bowl in January and met with Los Angeles during the predraft process. Jones has good size for the position with a 6-foot, 180-pound frame.

URI receiver Caleb Warren wasn't drafted but he did receive an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks.

Warren has received an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks. His five years at URI included an early role on special teams and later use as a pass-catcher and blocker. Warren totaled 68 catches, 916 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his final 34 games.

Warren is a Florida native who worked his way into the lineup as a sophomore, starting eight games in 2019. He was a first-team All-CAA selection in 2021 and suited up for the Hula Bowl alongside Jones. Warren could transition to a fullback or H-back role at the next level — he should be flexible enough at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds.

Lee has received an invitation to rookie minicamp with the New England Patriots. His six seasons at URI included a redshirt in 2017 and an injury that cost him all but three games in 2018. Lee persevered to lead the CAA with 906 receiving yards in 2022 average 14.4 yards per punt return.

Lee is a Washington, D.C. native who played in 31 games over his last three full seasons. He totaled 56 catches in his final year with the Rams and cracked 100 yards receiving four times. Lee is likely to land in the slot thanks to his quick 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame.

Brown running back Allen Smith will be going to rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith has received an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs. His four seasons with the Bears included nearly 1,700 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns — 10 in 2019, 13 in 2022. Smith topped the Ivy League in 2021 with 107.7 all-purpose yards per game.

Smith is an Ohio native and two-time captain who served as one of Brown’s primary backs in each of his last three years. He’s a two-time all-conference selection and has returned kicks at various points in his college career. Smith would likely be a change-of-pace back at the next level at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds.

The Bears boasted the lone NFL player from a state college program to appear in a 2022 game. Michael Hoecht is entering his third season with the Rams and was a Super Bowl champion in 2021. He plays on the defensive line and on special teams with Los Angeles.

Smith will find a pair of prominent Brown alums in the front office with the Chiefs. Club president Mark Donovan is a former Bears quarterback and assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi is a former Brown fullback. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl title in 2022 and invited another pair of players with Rhode Island ties to minicamp — Portsmouth native Sean Coyne and Warwick native Anthony Witherstone.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Four players with RI connections get NFL minicamp invitations