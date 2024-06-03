Three former Spartans on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Once again, Flozell Adams, and a few other former Spartans, will get an opportunity to make it into the College Football Hall of Fame. Adams has been close to making it since back when I first joined SpartansWire, but the actual selection has eluded him.

This year, Darryl Rogers, who coached the Spartans from 1976 to 1979, and Nick Saban, who coached MSU from 1995 to 1999 were also included the list of nominees.

Flozell Adams, the massive offensive tackle who had the awesome nickname ‘The Hotel’, has been waiting his turn and this would be a great year to do it, if he can go in with his former coach Nick Saban.

