Three former Sooners to be a featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO and NFL films announced that the Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time on “Hard Knocks.” This will be the show’s 20th anniversary season. The five-episode season will begin on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. after the team’s trip to Canton, Ohio to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game. The annual cable television staple provides a look at an NFL training camp and roster evaluations/cut-down to 53 for the regular season.

America’s Team was also on the show’s training camp documentary series in 2002 and 2008. The Cowboys present a unique cast in 2021. Last year, Dallas went 6-10 in Mike McCarthy’s first year as head coach and this season will provide behind-the-scenes introspective on how the team bounces back under his leadership and created culture. The season will also shed light on first-year defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, and his newly implemented scheme. He will strive to maximize the talent on defense and turn around a unit that hit record-setting lows last season as the 31st ranked run defense.

Dak Prescott’s return from injury will be a main storyline as he writes his comeback story on the turf. Three former Sooners will likely make an appearance as well. In Prescott’s talented supporting cast, CeeDee Lamb is poised to make a leap in Year 2 following a stellar rookie campaign. His acrobatic catches turned heads a year ago and on defense, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and safety Steven Parker will be looking to leave their mark in Quinn’s defense. Gallimore became a starter midway through the 2020 season and impressed in the interior bulldozing ball carriers. He made plays on the ball and became a bright spot on a squad that desperately needed a boost.

Many big-name players provide intrigue as position battles take form. One to watch will be in the secondary. With the acquisition of Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee in free agency paired with Israel Mukuamu in the draft, this will be a group to watch. They will join Donovan Wilson, Reggie Robinson II, Darian Thompson, and Steven Parker in the club’s last line of defense. The new coaching regime is not married to players and training camp will provide insight on predominant starters in the lineup come fall.