Three former Packers named to Inaugural All-UFL team

The Green Bay Packers were well-represented on the Inaugural All-UFL team. Three former Packers were honored on the all-league list for the 2024 season: tight end Jace Sternberger, offensive guard Zack Johnson and edge rusher Chris Odom.

Sternberger, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, caught 25 passes for 454 yards and four scores across 10 games for the Birmingham Stallions. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch, the second-highest average for a player with 10 or more catches, and his 454 receiving yards were the sixth-most among all UFL players.

Johnson went undrafted out of North Dakota State before spending time with the Packers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Behind Johnson, the Stallions ranked first in the UFL in rushing yards, rushing average, total offense and scoring offense.

Odom produced eight tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks for the Houston Roughnecks. He ranked fourth in the UFL in tackles for loss and tied for sixth in sacks. Odom, an undrafted free agent, spent the 2017 season with the Packers.

Last year, Sternberger was named to the All-USFL team. In 2022, Odom was the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. The XFL and USFL combined to create the UFL for the 2024 season.

Although not recognized with all-league honors, other former Packers who featured during the Inaugural UFL season were quarterback Danny Etling, quarterback Manny Wilkins, tight end Sal Cannela, receiver Darrius Shepherd, receiver Amari Rodgers, tight end Alize Mack, kicker JJ Molson and kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

All-UFL kicker Jake Moody was reportedly requested for a visit by the Packers.

The UFL Championship will feature the Stallions (Sternberger and Johnson) against the San Antonio Brahmas. The game is set for Sunday, June 16 and will be broadcast on FOX starting at 4:00 p.m. CT.

