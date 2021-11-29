Three former Oklahoma commits that Texas should target

Recruits that were once committed to Oklahoma are now reconsidering where they will play college football after the very sudden and unexpected departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

It was reported on Sunday that Riley was no longer the head man in Norman, as he accepted the USC head coaching job and will take over for the Trojans immediately.

The move had the college football world absolutely shook, as he was adamantly denying leaving Oklahoma just days before their game against Oklahoma State. Now that he is gone, Oklahoma has lost multiple commits within the last 24 hours, something that greatly helps Texas.

The Longhorns will now have a second crack at impressing a few recruits that are looking for a new place to play due to the uncertainty of the coaching staff at Oklahoma.

Here are three players who have recently decommitted from Oklahoma that Steve Sarkisian and his staff should heavily recruit.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss

Whether Brandon Inniss was going to stick with his commitment to Oklahoma for a whole other year is unknown, as a lot can happen in a years time, but the Longhorns badly need reinforcements at receiver. Outside of Xavier Worthy, Texas’ receiver room is very slim, and Steve Sarkisian has mentioned multiple times that the team needs a better performance from that group.

The five-star out of Fort Lauderdale holds 36 offers and is ranked as the No. 9 player in the nation according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. While he did not visit Texas, this still provides an ample opportunity for Steve Sarkisian to sell the success of Worthy to Inniss. Theoretically, 2023 could be Worthy’s final season as a Longhorn if he decides to enter the NFL Draft, so having someone as talented as Innisss waiting in the wings could be the perfect scenario for Texas.

Next, potential help on the offensive line

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 four-star offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter

The offensive line is a major target of need for Texas, and when it comes to players like Malik Agbo and Kam Dewberry, Oklahoma was one of the Longhorns’ biggest competitors. Hunter, who is out of Orange, Texas is someone that the Longhorns may be able to pursue and add to what they hope to be a super class of offensive linemen.

Hunter held 12 offers prior to committing to Oklahoma, which was also the only school that he officially visited according to 247Sports. Whether he can come in and play right away like Texas needs would have to wait to be seen, but the more talented players that the Longhorns bring in at the position the better.

Finally, the favorite for Texas to land

AP Photo/Michael Woods

2022 four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie

Linebacker is another major need for Texas, and Kobie McKinzie seems to have serious interest in the Longhorns already. Texas is poised to lose DeMarvion Overshown, and would likely look to find someone to challenge Luke Brockermeyer for his starting spot.

McKinzie may be the first flip from the group of Oklahoma players that have decommitted, as the Longhorns have already received a crystal ball prediction in their favor.

The Longhorns currently only have one linebacker commit in their 2022 class, and McKinzie offers someone who can play linebacker or even as an edge rusher. He would be a perfect fit for Texas who is trying to revamp a weak defense.