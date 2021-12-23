Three former Notre Dame players make the NFL’s Pro Bowl Teams

The Irish have a long history of sending fantastic players to the NFL and having a big amount of success. Today, the NFL released their Pro Bowl teams for the AFC and the NFC. There weren’t as many former Irish names as we would have liked to see, but there were still some Pro Bowl stalwarts that made the team’s. Find out below which former Notre Dame players are going to Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl news:

— The AFC roster https://t.co/uATMpyMNWL

— The NFC roster https://t.co/FVdWuZb6dU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson

Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith

.@HarriSmith22 has been voted to his sixth Pro Bowl! Since 1987, Smith is 1 of 2 players to have over 800 tackles, 16.0 sacks, at least 29 INTs and has been selected to at least 6 Pro Bowls. S Harrison Smith (2012-21)

S Brian Dawkins (1996-11) pic.twitter.com/RzZf1OdAuh — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) December 21, 2021

