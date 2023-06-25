Three former Notre Dame guards to start WNBA All-Star Game

We’ve mentioned several times on this site that Notre Dame has an influx of former players in the WNBA. We’ve also mentioned before that several of those players are pretty darn good. 2023 has been no exception. The latest evidence of that is that three of this year’s All-Star Game starters are former Irish guards.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as all three guards are among the top five WNBA scoring leaders. And while some of them have been professionals longer than others, it doesn’t change the fact that Notre Dame is and will continue to be a hotbed for women’s basketball talent. Heck, there are at least a couple of players on the Irish’s current roster also destined for the WNBA.

Here are the three former Irish who will get to flaunt their skills among the rest of the best the WNBA has to offer July 15 in Las Vegas:

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 22: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm shoots against Maya Caldwell #11 of the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2023 season: 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 40.3 FG%, 85.7 FT% over 35.3 minutes.

2023 season: 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 39.1 FG%, 85.5 FT% over 37.3 minutes.

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces (second All-Star selection)

2023 season: 20.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 58.8 FG%, 81.8 FT% over 30.5 minutes.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire