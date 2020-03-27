As free agency moves from phase two to phase three, a trio of former No. 1 overall picks are available to be signed by anyone who wants them.

Quarterback Cam Newton (2011), edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (2014), and quarterback Jameis Winston (2015) were each the first pick in their respective draft, and they are all free agents.

None are currently getting much interest. Newton and Clowney have physical issues that require a closer look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides sufficiently to allow it. Winston’s 5,109 passing yards has been offset by his 30 interceptions, keeping him not only unemployed but, for now, the subject of no interest.

On Thursday’s PFT Live, Simms and I looked at the favorite, a darkhorse, and a pie in the sky option to sign each of them. Chime in with your own thoughts as to where Newton, Clowney, and Winston may eventually land.

Three former No. 1 overall picks are available originally appeared on Pro Football Talk